Lucky Bounces Drive Dragons Past Cats 4-0

COLUMBUS, GA - Sometimes it's better to be lucky than good, and for the Columbus River Dragons, that was the case in a 4-0 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

Danny Martin appeared to score just 9 seconds into the game when he sniped a shot off the crossbar. It looked as if it went just underneath the bar and in, and the reactions from both teams on the ice seemed to indicate that also. However, officials ruled no goal on the ice and opted not to review the play at the next stoppage.

Blue Ridge held Columbus shotless through the first 6:32 of the game. Cody Wickline leaked one across the goal line on the power play midway through the first. Late in the first, a crazy carom in front of Brendan Colgan led to an odd man rush the other way, finished off by Ryan Hunter at 19:55. Columbus lead 2-0 after the opening 20.

Cody Wickline scored his second when he sent a shot off the glove of the Bobcats' Dave Nicoletti and into the back of the net to make it 3-0 early in the second.

The Bobcats never stopped competing despite the score, and stayed mainly even all night long in shots, scoring chances and attack zone time. The puck bounced every which way but theirs, in spite of the full 60-minute effort.

Blue Ridge returns home Friday night to host the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:30.

