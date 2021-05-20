Luciano Homers Twice in 5Ã¢ÂÂ4 Loss

Marco Luciano homered twice and Abdiel Layer connected for his team-leading fourth round-tripper of the season, but it wasn't enough on Wednesday night as the Giants fell by a 5-4 score to the Fresno Grizzlies at Chukchansi Park. The Grizzlies took the lead for good with a single run in the bottom of the sixth and then held off San Jose (8-6) late to snap the Giants' four-game win streak.

Luciano, the #1 ranked prospect in the San Francisco organization, had a spectacular night offensively in Wednesday's loss. He stepped to the plate in the top of the first with the bases empty and launched a towering opposite field home run to right to give the Giants an early lead.

Wil Jensen started on the mound for San Jose and began his outing with three scoreless innings pitching around a pair of singles and a walk. The right-hander had retired 10 of the first 13 Fresno batters that he faced until the Grizzlies rallied in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Colin Simpson singled - the first of four straight hitters that would reach safely. Mateo Gil then lined a single into center to put runners on the corners and when center fielder Luis Matos' throw to second skipped away for an error, Simpson raced home with the tying run. A second error was then charged on the play when Luciano retrieved the ball, but made an errant throw back to second in an effort to retire Gil. The second miscue advanced Gil, the potential go-ahead run, all the way to third. Jensen followed with a walk to Grant Lavigne before Daniel Montano stepped to the plate and delivered an RBI single for a 2-1 Grizzlies lead. Two batters later, Julio Carreras hammered a two-out, run-scoring double into the left center field gap to make it 3-1 and knock Jensen out of the game.

The Giants though would get the three runs right back in the top of the fifth to immediately reclaim the lead. Layer led off with a solo homer to straightaway center to bring San Jose back to within a run. Edison Mora followed with a single and then with two down, Luciano came up and lined a two-run home run to center - his second long ball of the night - to put the Giants back ahead at 4-3.

Unfortunately, the lead would be short-lived. Fresno plated the tying run in the bottom of the fifth and the go-ahead run in the sixth and didn't record a hit in either frame taking advantage of three walks, three hit batters and a two-base wild pitch.

Jorge Labrador, who had recorded the final out of the fourth inning in relief for San Jose, returned to the mound in the fifth, but struggled with his control. A one-out walk to Drew Romo started the rally before Simpson was hit by a 1-2 pitch. After Gil struck out for the second out, Lavigne was plunked to load the bases. Labrador then issued a full-count walk to Montano forcing home Romo with the tying run. Bladimir Restituyo was up next, but new pitcher Justin Crump entered and promptly notched a strikeout to retire the side.

After the Giants went down in the top of the sixth, Crump would run into trouble in the bottom of the inning. Carreras was hit by a pitch to leadoff - the third Fresno batter hit over the last two innings. Ezequiel Tovar then grounded into a fielder's choice with Carreras forced out at second. Zac Veen was up next and during the at-bat, Crump uncorked a wild pitch allowing Tovar to advance all the way to third. Veen would eventually walk before Romo came through with a sacrifice fly to center plating Tovar for a 5-4 Grizzlies advantage.

San Jose didn't manage another hit after Luciano's second home run, but did threaten in the late innings. Brett Auerbach walked with two outs in the top of the seventh and stole second, but was eventually thrown out attempting to steal third to end the inning. Then in the ninth, Layer worked a two-out walk to again put the potential tying run on base. A wild pickoff throw to first from Fresno closer Juan Mejia advanced Layer to third, but he was stranded there when Mora struck out swinging to end the game.

GIANTS NOTES

Winning Streak Snapped

The Giants saw their four-game winning streak snapped with Wednesday's setback. San Jose had outscored the opposition by a 29-5 margin during the streak. The Giants committed three errors in Wednesday's loss after no miscues during the win streak.

Power Surge

Luciano (2-for-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI) hit his second and third home runs of the season. He is batting .333 (9-for-27) on the road trip. Layer (1-for-3, HR, RBI) has now hit four homers over his last four games. San Jose's 19 home runs in 14 games this year lead the Low-A West league.

Hitting Streak Snapped

Luis Matos (0-for-3, BB) saw his hitting streak end at nine games.

On The Mound

Wil Jensen was charged with three runs (all earned) on six hits in his 3 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three. Justin Crump (2-1) was saddled with the loss out of the bullpen. Brooks Crawford retired all six batters he faced over the seventh and eighth and has now thrown four perfect innings of relief over two appearances this season.

Road Trip Update

The Giants fell to 5-3 on their current road trip (4-2 at Stockton, 1-1 at Fresno).

On Deck

The Giants and Grizzlies continue their series on Thursday evening with first pitch at Chukchansi Park set for 6:50 PM. Kyle Harrison is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

