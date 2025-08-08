MLS FC Cincinnati

Lucho Acosta Is Headed to Brazilian Top-Flight Side Fluminense

August 8, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video


Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics



Major League Soccer Stories from August 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central