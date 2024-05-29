Lucho Acosta 7 GOALS 10 Assists on the Season for the Reigning MVP

May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati YouTube Video







FC Cincinnati's Lucho Acosta stands at 7 goals and 10 assists so far this season!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.