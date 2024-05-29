Lucho Acosta 7 GOALS 10 Assists on the Season for the Reigning MVP
May 29, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
FC Cincinnati's Lucho Acosta stands at 7 goals and 10 assists so far this season!
Check out the FC Cincinnati Statistics
