Luca Orellano LONG RANGE SNIPER vs. CF Montréal!
August 31, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
The plays here: https://www.mlssoccer.com/messi/
Major League Soccer Stories from August 31, 2024
- Atlanta United Defeats Charlotte FC 1-0 - Atlanta United FC
- Timbers Down Seattle Sounders FC in 1-0 Shutout Victory at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Minnesota United Earns Three Points Against the San Jose Earthquakes - Minnesota United FC
- Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result to Portland Timbers - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC Returns to MLS Action with 2-0 Loss to Houston Dynamo - Los Angeles FC
- Homegrown Darren Yapi Stoppage-Time Game-Winner Completes Rapids Comeback Road Win Over Dallas - Colorado Rapids
- Chicago Fire FC Falls 4-1 to Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- New England Revolution Takes Loss to Real Salt Lake, 2-0 - New England Revolution
- Suárez Double Leads Inter Miami CF to 1-4 Win on the Road Over Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- CF Montréal loses 4-1 to FC Cincinnati - Club de Foot Montreal
- Vite Scores the Winner as 'Caps Match Road Record - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Dallas Falls at Home 3-2 to the Colorado Rapids - FC Dallas
- FC Cincinnati Defeats CF Montréal, 4-1 - FC Cincinnati
- Toronto FC (1) - D.C. United (3) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC
- D.C. United Win 3-1 Against Toronto FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Columbus Crew Doubles-up on New York City FC, 4-2 - New York City FC
- Nashville Soccer Club Falls 3-0 at Orlando City SC - Nashville SC
- FC Cincinnati Break Slide with Dominant Performance, Downs CF Montréal 4-1 in Return to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Blanks New York Red Bulls - Philadelphia Union
- The Full Time Clip: Charlotte FC Stumbles in 1-0 Loss to Atlanta United - Charlotte FC
- Starting Lineups (August 31): New England Revolution at Real Salt Lake - New England Revolution
- LA Galaxy Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC at CITYPARK on Sunday, September 1 - LA Galaxy
- San Diego FC Loans Winger Alex Mighten to FC Nordsjælland - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Travels for a Cascadia Clash against the Portland Timbers on Saturday Night - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Owen Finnerty on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Loan Homegrown Midfielder Noel Buck to Southampton with Purchase Option - New England Revolution
