Luca & Gio Report for International Duty: The Pathway Presented by Allstate

May 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake Academy players, Juan Gio Villa, and Luca Moisa have been called up to the United States Youth National Team U16 team.

The two players have been called up to an International camp held in Buenos Aires, Argentina from May 22- May 30, 2024 and will report to USYNT U16 Coach Gonzalo Segares for the second consecutive month. The camp includes two matches, the first against Uruguay on May 27, and the second against the host Argentina on May 30. Both matches will take place at the Argentine Football Association National Training Center

Moisa and Villa have made noticeable contributions to both the Real Monarchs and Academy, appearing in MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches. The duo is recently coming off MLS NEXT Flex group stage clinching Group P in the U17 division. RSL Academy finished group stage unbeaten with wins over Wake FC (5-1), SC Del Sol (3-0), and Austin FC (3-2) in a match that decided the group. Finishing atop of the group clinched the academy a playoff spot in next months MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs.

Alongside playing for the academy both homegrowns have appeared for the Monarchs in their 2-6-1 start to the 2024 campaign. Moisa has appeared in six matches starting in four. The midfielder has controlled the pace of the game completing 83.3 percent of his passes, mixing in some attack firing four shots putting two on target.

Villa made his professional debut against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on April 28 coming off of the bench for 22 minutes in a 1-0 win. The right back appeared in the next match for his first pro start playing the full 90 in a 2-3 loss against LAFC 2. Villa makes great contributions both offensively and defensively completing 83 percent of his passes out of the back while conceding no fouls whilst protecting his net.

Upon returning home from camp the duo will appear in a series of matches that include Austin FC 2 on June 2, San Jose Earthquakes U17 squad in the final regular season match of the MLS NEXT 2023-24 season, and Sporting KC 2 on June 12, all at Zions Bank Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from May 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.