LSC, APHIX Grounds Maintenance Partner to Maintain Highest Landscaping Standards at Lexington SC Stadium

Published on July 29, 2026 under Gainbridge Super League (GSL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announced a new partnership with APHIX Grounds Maintenance Wednesday that will see APHIX maintain all landscaping surrounding Lexington SC Stadium.

Through the partnership, APHIX will provide grounds maintenance and facility services designed to ensure the stadium and surrounding property remain in top condition for players, staff and fans throughout the season.

"APHIX is proud to partner with Lexington Sporting Club and support an organization that shares our commitment to excellence and community impact," said Allen Sweeney, president and CEO of APHIX. "As a commercial grounds maintenance company, we understand the importance of creating environments where people can gather, connect and thrive. We look forward to supporting Lexington Sporting Club and contributing to its continued growth and success."

APHIX is a faith-based company whose mission is to use its role to positively impact the lives of its employees, clients and community. That mission is carried out through the company's core values of Accountability, Professionalism, Honesty, Integrity and Excellence.

The organization serves businesses throughout the Southeast, offering customized grounds maintenance solutions built around the unique challenges of the region.

"Great soccer starts with impeccable green spaces, and APHIX understands the importance of creating landscapes that leave a lasting impression," said Madyson Foster-Smith, head of partnerships at LSC. "We're proud to partner with a company that shares our passion for quality, attention to detail and our community. We look forward to growing together and welcoming APHIX to the Lexington Sporting Club family."

The partnership rests on a shared commitment to provide Lexingtonians with a thoughtful and well-curated space where community comes together for professional and youth soccer.







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