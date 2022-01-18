LP Frans to Host App State vs UNCA

January 18, 2022 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Appalachian State will take on UNC Asheville at LP Frans Stadium on Tuesday, March 29th. The game, presented by KICKS 103.3 will have a 6pm first pitch with gates opening at 5pm.

Tickets are on sale now for the game on the Crawdads' website. Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 on the day of the game. App State students, faculty, and alumni can get $6 tickets with a school ID.

The game will be App State's first visit the Frans since February 2016 when they played Quinnipiac.

Groups and suites are available for the game. To reserve your group, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from January 18, 2022

LP Frans to Host App State vs UNCA - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.