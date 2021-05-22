Lowriders Cruise to 10-0 Victory over GiantsÃÂ

May 22, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, California - The Lowriders de Fresno (11-5) didn't pump the brakes all night, throttling the San Jose Giants (9-7) 10-0 Friday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno supplied 14 hits with three different batters achieving multi-hit, RBI and run games.

The Lowriders' offense drove home five runs in the bottom of the first, thanks to a couple Giants' miscues and a Mateo Gil two-run moonshot to left. It was Gil's first longball of the 2021 campaign. Fresno added to the advantage in the sixth, plating another four runs. Three of them came off the bat of Drew Romo. It was Romo's first professional clout. The Lowriders mustered one more insurance run in the eighth from a Zac Veen broken bat single to right.

With the run support, Breiling Eusebio (2-0) enjoyed the decision after six scoreless frames. The lefty allowed four hits and one walk while fanning four. Dugan Darnell followed suit with a pair of perfect frames, striking out three. Darnell has not given up a run in his first 11 professional innings. Stephen Jones wrapped up the contest with a 1-2-3 ninth.

San Jose recorded four hits in the defeat, with a trio of them coming from first baseman Abdiel Layer. While the other single was notched by Edison Mora. Starter Prelander Berroa (0-2) was assumed the loss, as he could not get out of the first inning. Both squads are back at it Saturday night from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Lowriders de Fresno (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (3-5, HR shy of the cycle)

- DH Mateo Gil and C Drew Romo (HR each)

- LF Daniel Montano (3-4, extends hit streak to 7 games)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Abdiel Layer (3-4)

- RHP Randy Rodriguez (3.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 K)

- LF Edison Mora (1-3)

On Deck:

Saturday, May 22 vs. San Jose Giants, San Jose RHP Carson Ragsdale (0-1, 4.00) vs. Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (3-0, 2.40), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

For the weekend (Friday-Sunday) the Fresno Grizzlies will become the Lowriders de Fresno. Serving as mobile canvases onto which artists display tribute to Mexican culture, lowriders' influence on art, music and fashion is deeply rooted into Fresno's Hispanic community. The team's "Lowriders" moniker pays tribute to the city of Fresno's place in amplifying lowriding culture. The 2021 logo and jerseys features 2019 Lowrider Weekend People's Choice Award winning car, Tequila Sunrise, owned by John Munoz of Antioch. "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from May 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.