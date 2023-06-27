Lowrider Bobbleheads, Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Huge Holiday Weekend

This upcoming holiday weekend promises to be an exciting four-day stretch as the Isotopes begin the first homestand of the Pacific Coast League's second half tomorrow. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the Independence Day Weekend:

Friday, June 30

The weekend's festivities begin Friday with an Orbit-themed Beach Towel giveaway to the first 2,000 fans when gates open at 5:30 pm, courtesy of Glasheen, Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers.

Saturday, July 1

The highly anticipated Lowrider Bobblehead will certainly be a huge draw on Saturday, with fans anticipated to line up several hours ahead of gates opening at 5:00 pm. The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive this unique item, courtesy of Pepsi, while enjoying a massive display of lowrider vehicles as they wait in line. The band "Keith Sanchez and the Moon Thieves" is also scheduled for a live performance outside of McKernan Hall from 4:00-5:30 pm. Elevating the fans' experience will be the Lowrider Car Show on the warning track from 5:00-5:40 pm. Fans are invited to come down to the field to take pictures and meet the owners of these classic vehicles (weather permitting).

Sunday, July 2

The evening will begin with a player autograph session taking place on the concourse next to section 111 (near third base entrance) before the game. Two players will be available from approximately 5:00-5:20 pm, courtesy of All In Autographs. After the conclusion of the 6:05 pm game, the first night of back-to-back Fireworks Extravaganzas will take place with a patriotic pyrotechnic display, courtesy of Rio Grande Credit Union.

Monday, July 3

The aroma around the ballpark will indeed feel like a holiday, as the theme of the night is "Red, White, BBQ and BOOM!" because what's better than baseball, barbecue and fireworks?! Specialty barbecue items will be featured around the ballpark, including the ABQ Grill 'n 'Cue food truck located in the Fun Zone. Fans can start enjoying the featured fare when gates open early at 4:30 pm.

Monday's celebration will include a special pre-game flyover by two CV-22's based out of Kirtland Air Force Base, accentuating a holiday rendition of the National Anthem sung by the Sandia Singers. Following the Isotopes' 6:05 pm game, the longest Fireworks Spectacular of the season will light up the sky as fans enjoy the eve of America's 247th birthday.

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for every game of this current homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office which opens at 10:00 am Monday-Saturday and at noon on Sunday.

