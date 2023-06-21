Low Scoring Affair For Somerset's Second Straight Loss
June 21, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
The New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Somerset Patriots by a score of 2-1 in the second of a six- game set at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.
Patriots pitchers held the Fisher Cats to one hit, marking the lowest total allowed in a game this season.
RHP Yoendrys Gomez (3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K) took the no-decision in his fifth start for Somerset this season.
LHP Edgar Barclay (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 5 K) hurled three no-hit innings of relief, striking out a season-high five Fisher Cats. Barclay is yet to allow an earned run this season over 11.1 IP since being activated off the Injured List on 5/30. Barclay also extends his streak to 78.2 IP without allowing a home run, dating back to 9/15/21.
DH Mickey Gasper (1-for-3, HR) put Somerset on the board and tied the ballgame at one with a solo homer in the 6th inning, his third with the Patriots this season. With the homer, Gasper extended his hit streak to seven games, over which he's 11-for-23 (.478) with 3 HR, 7 RBI, and 9 R.
Somerset has now homered in each of their last 20 games and in each game in the month of June. The Patriots lead the Eastern League with 93 HR this season.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2023
- Holub Locks Down Erie's Second Straight One-Run Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Niko Decolati Has Big Night, But Hartford Rally Comes up Short - Hartford Yard Goats
- Low Scoring Affair For Somerset's Second Straight Loss - Somerset Patriots
- Scott Superb Again, Ponies Down Ducks in Akron for Third Straight Win - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Binghamton Homer Too Much in 4-2 Win Over Akron - Akron RubberDucks
- Curve Sweep the BaySox on Wednesday Night - Altoona Curve
- Resilient Reading Responds to Portland Rally with Late Win - Reading Fightin Phils
- Bowie Bats Silenced by Altoona Arms in Doubleheader Sweep - Bowie Baysox
- Meidroth Extends On-Base Streak to 25 Games in 5-4 Loss - Portland Sea Dogs
- Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels Postponed Wednesday Night - Harrisburg Senators
- Flying Squirrels, Senators Postponed on Wednesday - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- June 21, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Somerset Patriots Stories
- Low Scoring Affair For Somerset's Second Straight Loss
- Rodon's Return Not Enough In Somerset On Tuesday Night
- Yankees LHP Carlos Rodon Currently Scheduled for MLB Rehab Assignment in Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, June 20
- Sweeney's Sweet Swing Secures Somerset's Second Straight Five-Win Series
- Hardman And Beeter Shine In Patriots' Win