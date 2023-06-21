Low Scoring Affair For Somerset's Second Straight Loss

June 21, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







The New Hampshire Fisher Cats defeated the Somerset Patriots by a score of 2-1 in the second of a six- game set at TD Bank Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Patriots pitchers held the Fisher Cats to one hit, marking the lowest total allowed in a game this season.

RHP Yoendrys Gomez (3 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 3 K) took the no-decision in his fifth start for Somerset this season.

LHP Edgar Barclay (3 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 5 K) hurled three no-hit innings of relief, striking out a season-high five Fisher Cats. Barclay is yet to allow an earned run this season over 11.1 IP since being activated off the Injured List on 5/30. Barclay also extends his streak to 78.2 IP without allowing a home run, dating back to 9/15/21.

DH Mickey Gasper (1-for-3, HR) put Somerset on the board and tied the ballgame at one with a solo homer in the 6th inning, his third with the Patriots this season. With the homer, Gasper extended his hit streak to seven games, over which he's 11-for-23 (.478) with 3 HR, 7 RBI, and 9 R.

Somerset has now homered in each of their last 20 games and in each game in the month of June. The Patriots lead the Eastern League with 93 HR this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.