Loven Returned to Marksmen from Walleye

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Forward Grant Loven has been returned to the Fayetteville Marksmen from the Toledo Walleye (ECHL).

Loven, 26, played three games with the Walleye and recorded one assist. Prior to his call-up, he played in the first 24 Marksmen games of season and is third in team scoring with 21 (8G+13A) points.

"Grant had a great experience in the ECHL, and we received very positive feedback on his play," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "We are excited to have him back in our lineup as he is a valuable piece in all situations."

In a related roster move, the Marksmen traded defenseman Mathieu Boislard to the Knoxville Ice Bears for future considerations.

Boislard, 22, played one game for the Marksmen after driving through the night from New York state to make it in time for puck drop.

"We want to thank Mathieu for his time here in Fayetteville," said Cruthers. "He sacrificed a lot to be here and provided for us when we needed."

The Marksmen are back in action on home ice for Guaranteed Win Night Friday, January 19 at 7PM.

