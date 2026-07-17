LOVB Minnesota Kicks off Inaugural Season with Roster Featuring Minnesota Standouts and International Talent

Published on July 17, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB)

LOVB Minnesota News Release







MINNEAPOLIS, MN - LOVB Minnesota today unveiled the 14 athletes who will make up the team's inaugural roster as it prepares to take the court this winter. Bringing together Minnesotan standouts returning home, former University of Minnesota stars and elite players from the United States and abroad, the team reflects the passion that has made Minnesota one of the nation's premier volleyball states.

The inaugural roster includes five Minnesota natives: Burnsville's Tori Dixon, Lakeville's Jenny Mosser, Prior Lake's Julia Hanson, Eden Prairie's Sarah Parsons and Brooklyn Park's Sydney Hilley. The team also welcomes back five former University of Minnesota standouts: Tori Dixon, Lexi Hart, Julia Hanson, Sarah Parsons and Kylie Murr, highlighting the University of Minnesota's lasting influence on professional volleyball in the state.

Rounding out the roster are some of the sport's most accomplished professional athletes from around the world, including Olympian and French National Team middle blocker Amandha Sylves, Cuban National Team opposite hitter Heidy Casanova, Polish National Team libero Aleksandra Szczygłowska, three-time All-American Skylar Fields, All-American setter Brooke Mosher, French League champion Emily Thater and NCAA national champion Morgan Perkins.

"We've always said Minnesota is where volleyball belongs, and this roster is proof of that," said April Ehrman, LOVB Pro League Advisor. "We're bringing home incredible athletes who have helped shape volleyball in this state while welcoming exceptional players from across the United States and around the world. Together, they'll help establish the culture, competitiveness and connection we want LOVB Minnesota to be known for from day one."

For the team's former Gophers, the season will also mark a special homecoming. The LOVB Minnesota athletes, coached by César Hernández González, will compete at Maturi Pavilion at the University of Minnesota, connecting the team's future with one of the state's most storied volleyball traditions. Together, the team and venue will help usher in a new era of volleyball in Minnesota.

More details about Minnesota's inaugural season, including the schedule, will be unveiled later this year. Secure your 2026/27 LOVB Minnesota Season Membership today to lock in the best prices, and join LOVB Minnesota Insiders at lovbminnesota.com for exclusive events, insider perks and more!

The full inaugural roster includes:

Heidy Casanova; Opposite Hitter; La Habana, Cuba; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Skylar Fields; Opposite Hitter; Missouri City, TX; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Tori Dixon; Middle Blocker; Burnsville, MN; LOVB Salt Lake (USA)

Morgan Perkins; Middle Blocker; Rosharon, TX; San Diego Mojo (USA)

Amandha Sylves; Middle Blocker; Baie-Mahault, Guadeloupe; Wash4Green Monviso Volley (ITA)

Emily Thater; Middle Blocker; Springfield, MO; LOVB Nebraska (USA)

Julia Hanson; Outside Hitter; Savage, MN; LOVB Nebraska (USA)

Lexi Hart; Outside Hitter; Kansas City, MO; LOVB Nebraska (USA)

Jenny Mosser; Outside Hitter; Lakeville, Minnesota; Atlanta Vibe (USA)

Sarah Parsons; Outside Hitter; Eden Prairie, MN; Omaha Supernovas (USA)

Sydney Hilley; Setter; Brooklyn Park, MN; Omaha Supernovas (USA)

Brooke Mosher; Setter; Waterloo, WI; Omaha Supernovas (USA)

Kylie Murr; Libero; Yorktown, IN; Dallas Pulse (USA)

Aleksandra Szczygłowska; Libero; Elbląg, Poland; KS DevelopRes Rzeszów (POL)







League One Volleyball Stories from July 17, 2026

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