LOVB Is the Destination for Top Talent

Published on July 2, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







Even more world-class talent comes to the LOVB court as the league adds some of the biggest names in U.S. professional volleyball.

Expect fierce competition as new faces join your favorite teams this season!

Mimi Colyer - An outside hitter from Lincoln, California, Mimi played collegiately at Oregon and Wisconsin. In her first year as a professional, she won the 2026 Major League Volleyball title with Dallas and was named MLV Outside Hitter of the Year.

Brooke Nuneviller - An outside hitter from Chandler, Arizona, Brooke became the first player in Oregon history to earn three All-American honors and made her U.S. National Team debut in 2023. In four years as a professional, she won the 2024 MLV Championship with the Omaha Supernovas and was was the league's 2025 Outside Hitter of the Year.

Chompoo Guedpard - A setter from Nakhon Phanom, Thailand, Chompoo has been a cornerstone of the Thai National Team since her debut in 2011. In 17 years as a professional, she's won 10 domestic league titles across Thailand, Indonesia and the United States, including the 2025 MLV Championship with the Orlando Valkyries.

Natalia Valentin-Anderson - A setter from Caguas, Puerto Rico, Natalia led the Puerto Rican National Team to the Rio Olympics in 2016. Natalia's professional career has taken her to Puerto Rico, Azerbaijan, France, Poland, Italy and the United States. She's won four league titles - two in MLV - five Best Setter honors and the 2012 Puerto Rican league MVP.

These four athletes aren't the only recent additions to the LOVB 2026-27 season. Learn more about every new signing as player announcements wrap up next week!







League One Volleyball Stories from July 2, 2026

LOVB Is the Destination for Top Talent - LOVB

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