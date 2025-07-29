LOVB Announces Partnership with Raquel Braun and Mulier Fortis to Lead Media Strategy

League One Volleyball (LOVB has announced its expanded partnership with Raquel Braun of Mulier Fortis, appointing her as Chief Media Officer.

Building upon a successful ten month engagement through her sports consultancy firm Mulier Fortis, Braun will expand her responsibilities to oversee media and broadcast operations, including securing global media rights, leading live production for LOVB Pro events, and building out LOVB's original content distribution strategy in a fractional capacity.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Raquel and Mulier Fortis," said Peter Hirschmann, LOVB Executive Chairman and Co-Founder. "Her deep industry expertise and strategic mindset were incredible assets for us in the launch of LOVB Pro and throughout our inaugural season. We look forward to working with her in this expanded role to elevate our broadcast and athlete storytelling, and welcome more fans across the country to this incredible sport of women's professional volleyball."

With a wealth of experience working with the biggest sports leagues and events in the world, including FIFA, NFL, Formula 1, MLB, MLS, UEFA, The Premier League, NWSL, NHL, UFC and NASCAR, Braun has established a name for herself in the industry through her ability to help launch new business verticals, negotiate game-changing deals, and develop operational excellence.

Prior to co-founding Mulier Fortis, Braun served as Chief Business Officer of the Women's Sports Network, and was previously a senior Business Development executive at EA Sports where she helped build three new verticals, transforming media partnerships, talent engagements and Esports initiatives across EA Sports' portfolio of brands. She also held tenure at Fox Sports where she was Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs, and managed high profile talent negotiations, advised on production operations and strategy, and oversaw production-related deal making for Fox Sports' premier properties.

At LOVB, Braun will focus on strengthening LOVB's position as the premier professional indoor volleyball league in the U.S. and the preeminent Club volleyball organization in the country through innovative media and content partnerships that ensure the stories of LOVB's world-class athletes are available globally.

"From the start, I was drawn to LOVB's bold vision to reimagine the future of volleyball and its commitment to building a truly athlete- and community-centered league," said Raquel Braun, Chief Media Officer, LOVB and Co-Founder, Mulier Fortis. "Through Mulier Fortis, I've had the privilege of working alongside the LOVB team as they launched a professional league that's already making history. I'm thrilled to expand our partnership and help shape the next chapter of LOVB's media and content business, bringing the stories of these phenomenal athletes to fans across the country and around the world."







