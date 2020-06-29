Louisville Slugger Field Advances in "Best of Ballparks" TournamentÃÂ

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Nationally known baseball website, Ballpark Digest, which focuses on the business of baseball in Major League, Minor League and Collegiate Baseball is currently running a nationwide fan vote on their website looking for the "Best of the Ballparks 2020".

The bracket-style tournament allows fans to cast their vote for the best Triple-A ballpark in America. Louisville Slugger Field has advanced through the first two rounds and voting for the best Triple-A ballpark is now down to the final eight.

In this round, Louisville Slugger Field (8 seed) will square off against Las Vegas Ballpark (1 seed) of the Pacific Coast League. The Las Vegas Ballpark is the home of the Las Vegas Aviators (Triple-A Farm Team of the Oakland Athletics).

Fans can cast their vote and help Louisville Slugger Field advance to the final four ballparks by going to the BallparkDigest.com website. Fans are able to vote once per device, per day. Voting for this round ends this Wednesday July 1 at 4 PM EST.

VOTE HERE: https://bit.ly/Elite8VoteSlugger

