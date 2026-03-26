UFL Louisville Kings

Louisville Is BuzzinCoach Redman Stopped by the UFL Show Talking Season Kickoff and More! Ca

Published on March 26, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Louisville Kings YouTube Video


Louisville is buzzin

Coach Redman stopped by The UFL Show talking season kickoff and more!

Catch the full episode on YouTube. : https://bit.ly/41ubxg8

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United Football League Stories from March 26, 2026


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