Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights
October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Arturo Ordonez scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time as Louisville City FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Lynn Family Stadium to equal LouCity's highest point total in a regular season.
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 12, 2024
- Memphis 901 FC Clinches Postseason Berth with Scoreless Draw to Sacramento Republic SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Battery Fall 2-0 on Road to Pittsburgh - Charleston Battery
- Sulte Second Straight Shutout Earns Key Road Point - Indy Eleven
- Match Notes (10.12.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Phoenix Rising FC - Oakland Roots
- Le Rouge Can Clinch a Playoff Spot Today against Indy Eleven - Detroit City FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- What to Watch for with LouCity vs. the Tampa Bay Rowdies
- LouCity Launches 'Relief for the Rowdies' Fundraiser in Hurricane Milton's Wake
- LouCity Clinches Players' Shield on Late Equalizer at Indy Eleven
- What to Watch for with LouCity at Indy Eleven
- LouCity Nears Players' Shield with Workmanlike Win over Miami FC