Louisville City FC vs. Tampa Bay Rowdies - Game Highlights

October 12, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Arturo Ordonez scored in the seventh minute of second-half stoppage time as Louisville City FC rallied for a 2-1 victory against the Tampa Bay Rowdies at Lynn Family Stadium to equal LouCity's highest point total in a regular season.

