Louisville City FC vs. Sacramento Republic FC - Game Highlights

August 10, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Wilson Harris scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time for his second goal of the night to lift Louisville City FC to a 4-3 victory against Sacramento Republic FC at Lynn Family Stadium as the hosts rallied from a goal down in the second half following a pair of goals by Sacramento's Nick Ross.

