Louisville City FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

November 9, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

JJ Williams scored a pair of goals as Rhode Island FC took a 3-0 victory against Louisville City FC at Lynn Family Stadium to advance in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2024 USL Championship Playoffs presented by Terminix as Rhode Island took its second road victory against LouCity this season.

