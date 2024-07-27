Louisville City FC vs. Monterey Bay F.C. - Game Highlights

July 27, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Wilson Harris scored his 12th goal of the season while Jake Morris, Elijah Wynder and Sam Gleadle also found the net as Louisville City FC took a 4-1 victory against Monterey Bay F.C. at Lynn Family Stadium to return to first place in the Eastern Conference standings.

