Louisville City FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Aiden McFadden scored the only goal seven minutes into the second half as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC for its 12th home win of the season at Lynn Family Stadium as it clinched its 10th consecutive trip to the USL Championship Playoffs.
