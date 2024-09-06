Louisville City FC vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

September 6, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC YouTube Video







Aiden McFadden scored the only goal seven minutes into the second half as Louisville City FC took a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC for its 12th home win of the season at Lynn Family Stadium as it clinched its 10th consecutive trip to the USL Championship Playoffs.

