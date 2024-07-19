Louisville City FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights

July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Sean Totsch's finish in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time lifted Louisville City FC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC before a crowd of 10,418 fans at Lynn Family Stadium

