Louisville City FC vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Game Highlights
July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Sean Totsch's finish in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time lifted Louisville City FC to a 2-1 victory against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC before a crowd of 10,418 fans at Lynn Family Stadium
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2024
- Totsch's Stoppage-Time Goal Wins It for LouCity Over Colorado Springs - Louisville City FC
- Switchbacks Fall on Road in Louisville - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- Battery Cruise Past Miami 2-0, Markanich Scores Brace - Charleston Battery
- Miami Falls to the Battery Despite Defensive First Half - Miami FC
- Everything You Need to Know Before Orange County SC Hosts Safc on Support Local Soccer Night - Orange County SC
- North Carolina FC Ties Detroit City FC, 1-1 - North Carolina FC
- Orange County SC Names Paul Hardyman Head Coach for the Remainder of the Season - Orange County SC
- FC Tulsa Take on Memphis 901 FC on Hot Dog Night at ONEOK Field - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising FC Signs Midfielder Jamison Ping to a USL Academy Contract - Phoenix Rising FC
- Manuel Arteaga's Long and Winding Road to Tampa Bay - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Las Vegas Lights FC Add Two Players on Loan from MLS Side CF Montreal - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Hartford Hit the Road to Face the Hounds - Hartford Athletic
- USL on CBS Returns with NorCal Rivalry this Sunday - USL
- Republic FC Hosts Fifth Annual Non-Profit Mixer - Sacramento Republic FC
- LouCity Signs Former Loanee McFadden to Multi-Year Deal - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Set to Battle FC Tulsa to Finish Three-Match Road Stretch - Memphis 901 FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.