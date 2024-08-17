Louisville City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights
August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Phillip Goodrum scored on his Louisville City FC debut as the hosts took a 3-1 victory against the Charleston Battery before a USL Championship season-high crowd of 13,526 fans at Lynn Family Stadium for the side's 11th home win in 12 outings this season.
Check out the United Soccer League Championship Statistics
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.