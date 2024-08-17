Louisville City FC vs. Charleston Battery - Game Highlights

August 17, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Phillip Goodrum scored on his Louisville City FC debut as the hosts took a 3-1 victory against the Charleston Battery before a USL Championship season-high crowd of 13,526 fans at Lynn Family Stadium for the side's 11th home win in 12 outings this season.

