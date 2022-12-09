Louisville Bats Unveil New "502 Connect" Alternate Home Jersey for 2023 Season

LOUISVILLE, KY - The Louisville Bats today unveiled their newest home jersey, dubbed the team's "502 Connect" jersey, to debut during the 2023 season. The team's "502 Connect" jersey melds the past and present of baseball in Louisville into a fun and classic new look.

The jerseys will boast a baby blue color, honoring the look and tradition of the early 1980s Redbirds, who wore baby blue uniforms on the road. The navy font color of the jersey ties the modern navy of today's team and branding with the history of the team while the traditional Louisville Script across the chest celebrates not only the club, but the entire city and community it represents. In addition, the Bats will also wear baby blue and navy hats with the traditional "LB" logo on field with the new jerseys.

Replica "502 Connect" jerseys will be first available to purchase from the Bats Team Store beginning in 2023 and will be available throughout the season. A limited number of on-field hats along with other merchandise inspired by the new uniform can be found in the team store or online at batsbaseball.com.

The "502 Connect" jersey will be worn for select home games during the 2023 season: Friday, May 12; Friday, June 2; Tuesday, June 30; Friday, August 4; Thursday, September 7; and Sunday, September 24. Additional details will be made public about each night when the full 2023 promotional schedule is released.

Full and partial season ticket plans for the 2023 season as well as Kids Club Memberships and Holiday Packs are available now. Fans can visit batsbaseball.com or call the Bats office at (502) 212-2287 to purchase or for more information.

