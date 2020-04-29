Louisville Bats Lend a Helping Hand

April 29, 2020 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville Bats are proud to help serve the Kentuckyiana area and continue to unveil programs this offseason to provide support to those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The team has launched six initiatives during April alone and looks forward to continuing to offer help during this time of need.

Below are the programs launched this offseason with information/links if fans wish to become involved or view additional details:

Buddy's Curbside Pick-Up: Through a partnership with ImagineAR, the Bats are encouraging fans to order takeout from local restaurant partners. Fans who activate the ImagineAR app when picking up their to-go orders can spot a digital Buddy Bat on their cellphone. After taking a picture of the AR Buddy Bat, fans will be entered to win a variety of team prizes by simply sharing the photo on social media with #CurbsideBuddy. The initiative also features a grand prize sweepstakes with the chance to win a complimentary luxury suite, $100 worth of concession/team store credit and the opportunity to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at an upcoming Bats home game.

Team Kentucky T-shirts: The Bats partnered with fellow Kentucky-based Minor League Baseball teams the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Class-A Tampa Bay Rays) and Lexington Legends (Class-A Kansas City Royals) on a limited-edition T-shirt available for online purchase. The shirts honor each of the three baseball teams and a portion of the proceeds from each shirt sale benefit a respective local charity. Shirts are available for just $15 through the Bats team store, with proceeds benefiting One Louisville: COVID-19 Response Fund.

Live at Home(Plate): To provide an entertainment outlet for fans wrestling with cabin fever, the Bats streamed a free live concert from within their ballpark on their Facebook page. The concert was hosted by staff member and longtime local singer-songwriter, Jeremy Sharfe, who performed rousing covers of all-time classics and treated fans to several of his own original songs. The Facebook Live stream reached more than 50,000 fans over the 90-minute show.

Kids Night with Texas Roadhouse: The Bats and Texas Roadhouse treated customers to an in-person special delivery from Buddy Bat and Andy Armadillo for curbside orders during the restaurant's Kids Night. Fans who stopped by during a select time period had the chance to win a free membership to the Bats' Kids Club for the upcoming baseball season and the opportunity to be a Play Ball Kid at an upcoming Bats home game.

MiLB CommUNITYFirst: The Louisville Bats partnered with Minor League Baseball in a league-wide initiative to raise money for local chapters of the Feeding America Food Bank and provide a free ticket for an upcoming home game for a local hero. Each $10 donation under the Louisville Bats' name on the website goes directly to Louisville's Dare to Care Food Bank and provides one game ticket to a local hero such as hospital staff, first responders, nursing home staff, grocery store employees and many others.

Hometown Heroes: The Bats launched the Hometown Heroes program to recognize individuals in the Kentuckiana area who provide a vital service for our hometown community. From healthcare employees and police officers on the front lines, to those helping behind the scenes like truck drivers and utility workers, the Bats are honoring a different hometown hero each week with special, dedicated posts on social media.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.