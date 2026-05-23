Louis Perez from Way Out!!!

Published on May 23, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







MD Myers scored a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 4-1 victory against Miami FC in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium as the visitors continued their undefeated start to the season and moved into first place in the group with two wins from two.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 23, 2026

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