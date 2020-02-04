Louie's Valentine's Day Lovebird Special Is Back

February 4, 2020 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





Louie's Lovebird Special is back for Valentine's Day 2020 and ready for you to book the perfect Cardinals V-Day surprise for your baseball-loving valentine! Louie will personally deliver his Lovebird Special to your sweetheart's office, home or school on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Louie's Lovebird Special Includes:

- 2 Dugout Box Seats for a perfect baseball date night to an Opening Weekend game of your choice at Hammons Field (April 16-19, 2020)

- A Springfield Cardinals cap

- A rose from Lilly's Floral, by Price Cutter

- All for just $50 and delivered by Louie!

To schedule your Louie's Lovebird Special, email your contact info to Regina Norris at rnorris@cardinals.com or call 417-832-3018 today through noon on Tuesday, February 12. While the package can be ordered without the delivery portion, there are only 40 delivery openings available, so order yours today!

Deliveries are based on availability and all deliveries must be made within 25 miles of Hammons Field. Delivery times will be decided by the Springfield Cardinals, but we will try to work with special requests.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.