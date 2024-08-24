Loudoun United FC vs. Rhode Island FC - Game Highlights

August 24, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Rhode Island FC goalkeeper Koke Vegas denied a stoppage-time penalty kick by Loudoun United FC's Zach Ryan as the playoff contenders ended all square after a scoreless draw at Segra Field.

