Loudoun United FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights
October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Edward Kizza scored for a fourth consecutive outing before Bertin Jacquesson added a second-half goal to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field to keep the Hounds in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with one game to play.
