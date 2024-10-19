Loudoun United FC vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC - Game Highlights

October 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Edward Kizza scored for a fourth consecutive outing before Bertin Jacquesson added a second-half goal to lead Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC to a 2-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field to keep the Hounds in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with one game to play.

