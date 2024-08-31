Loudoun United FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Game Highlights

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Jearl Margaritha scored the only goal with six minutes to go to lift Phoenix Rising FC to a 1-0 victory against Loudoun United FC at Segra Field, as Rising broke a 447-minute scoreless streak to move above the playoff line in the Western Conference.

