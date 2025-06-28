Loudoun United FC vs. Charlotte Independence - Game Highlights

June 28, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







Yanis Leerman scored the decisive goal in a penalty shootout as Loudoun United FC took a 4-3 victory from the spot after playing to a 1-1 draw against the Charlotte Independence in Group 5 of the USL Jägermeister Cup, keeping Loudoun on top of the group going to the final group stage round.

Drink Responsibly | visit Responsibility.org







United Soccer League One Stories from June 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.