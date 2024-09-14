Loudoun United FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights
September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC YouTube Video
Zach Ryan recorded a goal and assist while Tommy Williamson notched the game-winning goal as Loudoun United FC rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to take a 4-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Segra Field as Wesley Leggett and Florian Valot also scored for the hosts.
