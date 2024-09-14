Loudoun United FC vs. Birmingham Legion FC - Game Highlights

September 14, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC YouTube Video







Zach Ryan recorded a goal and assist while Tommy Williamson notched the game-winning goal as Loudoun United FC rallied from a pair of one-goal deficits to take a 4-2 victory against Birmingham Legion FC at Segra Field as Wesley Leggett and Florian Valot also scored for the hosts.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from September 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.