LouCity, Racing Welcome Athletic Brewing Company as Exclusive Non-Alcoholic Beer

Published on June 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Louisville City FC and Racing Louisville FC today named Athletic Brewing Company, America's largest dedicated non-alcoholic brewer, the exclusive non-alcoholic beer of both clubs.

Athletic Brewing's award-winning non-alcoholic brews are now available on game days at Lynn Family Stadium. Athletic Brewing will also sample products at select LouCity and Racing games this season.

"Our fans have let us know they're seeking more non-alcoholic options, so we're excited to team up with an industry leader like Athletic Brewing," said James O'Connor, president of Louisville City and Racing Louisville. "This is about giving every fan who walks through our gates more choice on game day - whether they're prioritizing moderation or simply choosing a great-tasting option. We're proud to bring Athletic products to Lynn Family Stadium as we continue to evolve what it means to attend a LouCity or Racing match."

Athletic Brewing is revolutionizing how modern adults drink by crafting full-flavored NA brews that can be enjoyed anytime and anywhere. Launched commercially in 2018, Athletic pioneered a proprietary method for making non-alcoholic beer, re-engineering nearly every step of the brewing process through hundreds of small-batch trials. This innovative approach has made Athletic the most highly awarded non-alcoholic brewer of the past decade, with nearly 200 prestigious taste awards.

"Louisville has built an incredible soccer culture, and we're proud to add our award-winning brews to that experience while making matchdays more accessible for all supporters," said Rosalie Kennedy, Sr. Marketing Director at Athletic Brewing Company.

Athletic is the number one non-alcoholic beer brand in America and a top 15 U.S. brewing company. Athletic brews are available nationwide at over 75,000 retail locations. The company operates custom breweries in Connecticut and California and donates up to $2 million annually to protecting and restoring outdoor spaces across the globe via its Two For The Trails program. Learn more and shop at www.athleticbrewing.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from June 15, 2026

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