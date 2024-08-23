Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 13, 2024

August 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Washington Mystics come up big to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-74

Brittney Sykes went off for a season-high 28 PTS (12-20 FG), 6 REB, & 5 AST!

