Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 13, 2024
August 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Washington Mystics come up big to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 80-74
Brittney Sykes went off for a season-high 28 PTS (12-20 FG), 6 REB, & 5 AST!
