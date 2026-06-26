Los Angeles Sparks vs. Toronto Tempo: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 25, 2026
Published on June 25, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Toronto Tempo YouTube Video
An incredible showing by the Toronto Tempo as they set a new scoring record for points in a game (non-overtime) by defeating the Sparks 125-97
Marina Mabrey put on an unbelievable performance as she tied the WNBA's scoring record with 53 PTS! She also made 9 triples which ties the league record for most three point makes!
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Toronto Tempo Statistics
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