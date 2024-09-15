Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 15, 2024
September 15, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Seattle Storm edge out the 90-87 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in the final seconds of the 4Q Ã°Å¸'Âª
Gabby Williams and Nneka Ogwumike combined for 45 PTS to secure the 4th straight dub for the Storm
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
