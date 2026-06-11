Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 10, 2026

Published on June 11, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Sparks secure the dub, 88-83, to defeat the Storm on the road!

Nneka Ogwumike: 24 PTS | 9 REB Kelsey Plum: 19 PTS | 11 AST | 4 STL

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup presented by Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2026

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