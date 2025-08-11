Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 10, 2025

August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

After a nail biting finish, the Los Angeles Sparks secure victory against the Seattle Storm, 94-91

Kelsey Plum led the way for her team with 20 PTS, 6 REB & 7 AST!

