Los Angeles Sparks vs. Seattle Storm: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 10, 2025
August 11, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
After a nail biting finish, the Los Angeles Sparks secure victory against the Seattle Storm, 94-91
Kelsey Plum led the way for her team with 20 PTS, 6 REB & 7 AST!
