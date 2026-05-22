Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 21, 2026
Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
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The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Phoenix Mercury 97-88. They had 6 players in double-digit scoring
Dearica Hamby: 27 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM Kelsey Plum: 16 PTS | 7 AST | 4 3PM Nneka Ogwumike: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Cameron Brink: 12 PTS | 5 REB | 3 BLKS Rae Burrell: 12 PTS | 2 AST | 2 3PM Ariel Atkins: 11 PTS | 3 STL | 3 3PM | 2 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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