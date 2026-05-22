Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: May 21, 2026

Published on May 22, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video







Dubs in the chat

The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Phoenix Mercury 97-88. They had 6 players in double-digit scoring

Dearica Hamby: 27 PTS | 15 REB | 3 AST | 2 3PM Kelsey Plum: 16 PTS | 7 AST | 4 3PM Nneka Ogwumike: 12 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 2 3PM Cameron Brink: 12 PTS | 5 REB | 3 BLKS Rae Burrell: 12 PTS | 2 AST | 2 3PM Ariel Atkins: 11 PTS | 3 STL | 3 3PM | 2 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from May 22, 2026

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