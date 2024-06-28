Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 28, 2024

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Phoenix Mercury take the dominant 92-78 win over the Los Angeles Sparks to move to 9-8 on the szn

Kahleah Copper led the way with 24 PTS, 5 REB and Diana Taurasi added in 20 PTS, 6 AST!

BG recorded her first double-double of the szn with 18 PTS & 11 REB

