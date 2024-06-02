Sports stats



Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 2, 2024

June 2, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video


The Phoenix Mercury came out strong and kept their foot on the gas all game to secure the WIN over the LA Sparks, 87-68.

The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW

Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...

Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 2, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Los Angeles Sparks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central