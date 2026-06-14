Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 13, 2026
Published on June 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks defeat the Mercury 111-102
The Sparks forced an overtime, then dominated the extra period 13-4!
Kelsey Plum went off and secured a new career-high in PTS and brought the Sparks to 7-6 on the season and 3-2 in the Commissioner's Cup action.
43 PTS (14-26 FG) | 5 3PM | 7 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 14, 2026
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