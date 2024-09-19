Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks end their 2024 campaign with a 68-51 victory over the #2 Minnesota Lynx

Dearica Hamby (20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST) and Rickea Jackson (19 PTS, 8 REB, 2 BLK) dominated in the win

