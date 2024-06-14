Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 14, 2024
June 14, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

In a hard-fought matchup, the Lynx defeated the Sparks, 81-76 in the comeback WIN ????
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
