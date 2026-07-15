Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2026
Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video
The Lynx defeated the Sparks 96-87 to achieve their fourth straight win!
Kayla McBride recorded her fifth consecutive game of 20+ PTS as she finished with 24 PTS & 2 3PM while going 8/16 from the field! Courtney Williams contributed 19 PTS, 4 AST & 2 REB.
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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026
- Postgame Notes: Sparks vs. Lynx - Los Angeles Sparks
- Gabby Williams Selected by Cynthia Cooper in 2026 WNBA All-Star Draft - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs LAS (7.15.26) - Minnesota Lynx
- Plum Selected by Team Coop, Ogwumike Drafted to Team Spoon for 2026 WNBA All-Star Game - Los Angeles Sparks
- Special All-Star General Managers Cynthia Cooper and Teresa Weatherspoon Select Rosters for 2026 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game - WNBA
- Advocate Athlete Program Celebrates Girls Leading Beyond the Game. - Seattle Storm
- Sky Defeat Storm 95-90 in Return from Road Trip - Chicago Sky
- Las Vegas Aces Statement on Social Media Messaging Directed at Chelsea Gray - Las Vegas Aces
- Sky Return Home from Trip for First Matchup of Season against Storm - Chicago Sky
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