Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: July 15, 2026

Published on July 15, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx YouTube Video







The Lynx defeated the Sparks 96-87 to achieve their fourth straight win!

Kayla McBride recorded her fifth consecutive game of 20+ PTS as she finished with 24 PTS & 2 3PM while going 8/16 from the field! Courtney Williams contributed 19 PTS, 4 AST & 2 REB.

#WNBASeason30

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 15, 2026

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