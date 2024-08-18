Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 18, 2024
August 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces took control from the very beginning to defeat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-71
A'ja Wilson dropped a monster 34 PTS, 13 REB, 5 STL, & 2 BLK in her 8th 30-PT game of the szn!
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
