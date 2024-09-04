Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 4, 2024

September 4, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Indiana Fever defend home court and pick up the 93-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks

Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston led the way with 24 PTS each, with CC recording the 2nd triple-double of her career!

