Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2026

Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever YouTube Video







The Indiana Fever defeat the Sparks to defend home court, 111-87

Kelsey Mitchell went to work in order to help secure this dub!

26 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 REB | 2 AST

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026

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