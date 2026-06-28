Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 27, 2026
Published on June 27, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
The Indiana Fever defeat the Sparks to defend home court, 111-87
Kelsey Mitchell went to work in order to help secure this dub!
26 PTS | 4 3PM | 3 REB | 2 AST
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Indiana Fever Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 27, 2026
- Dream Drop Third Straight Game in Loss to Storm - Atlanta Dream
- Ty Harris Delivers in Bounce Back Win over Sparks - Indiana Fever
- Indiana Fever Dominate Sparks in 111-87 Win - Indiana Fever
- Inside Courtney Vandersloot's Record-Breaking Return - Chicago Sky
- Kamilla Cardoso Records Historic Night in Rout of Fire - Chicago Sky
- Sky Set for United Center Clash with Las Vegas Aces - Chicago Sky
- Sky Shatter Records Upon Courtney Vandersloot's Return in 124-94 Triumph over Fire - Chicago Sky
- Sydney Taylor's Stock Is Rising - and Should Result in Rookie of the Year Consideration - Chicago Sky
- Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Minnesota Lynx (Game #19)- June 28 - Dallas Wings
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. New York Liberty, 6/28/26 - Golden State Valkyries
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