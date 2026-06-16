Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2026
Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video
The @ValkyriesWNBA defeat the Sparks 78-58, at home!
Gabby Williams and Kaila Charles helped lead the Valks to this dub!
Williams: 16 PTS | 4 REB Charles: 13 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 2 3PM
#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | @Coinbase
The 30th season of the WNBA is here.
Check out the Golden State Valkyries Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026
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- Valkyries Lead by as Many as 24 Points in Wire-To-Wire Victory over Sparks - Golden State Valkyries
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- Wings Crush Defending Champs - Dallas Wings
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