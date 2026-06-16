Los Angeles Sparks vs. Golden State Valkyries: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: June 15, 2026

Published on June 16, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries YouTube Video







The @ValkyriesWNBA defeat the Sparks 78-58, at home!

Gabby Williams and Kaila Charles helped lead the Valks to this dub!

Williams: 16 PTS | 4 REB Charles: 13 PTS | 8 REB | 5 AST | 2 3PM

#WNBASeason30 | 2026 WNBA Commissioner's Cup | @Coinbase

The 30th season of the WNBA is here.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 16, 2026

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